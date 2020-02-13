Update: (Virginia Becomes 19th State to Award Electoral Votes to Popular Vote Winner)The National Popular Vote is Gaining Momentum

Update

As part of Virginia’s quest to undermine the rights of its citizens and the Constitution, along with a Red Flag law and HB. NO. 1627 Threats and harassment of certain officials and prosperity, a law that would make it illegal to publicly criticize a public official, Virginia has now joined 18 other states that have vowed to award their electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote. In a 51-46 vote Virginia wishes to enter the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

At the time I wrote the original piece below there were 12 states that vowed to award their electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote for a total of 180 electoral votes. With Virginia becoming the 19th state to join, unless blocked by Governor Ralph Northam the number of electoral votes would bloom to 209 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

The compact will not become effective until enough states have joined to accumulate the necessary 270 electoral votes. Something that the coalition has expressed they don’t expect to do until 2024, but it seems that there is a push for it in 2020. As I have expressed many times on social media the constant fighting between President Trump and Democrats has been a major distraction from what individual states are doing to plow ahead with the far left agenda many democrats have, but cannot pass on a federal level. Unless they maintain the majority in the House of Representatives and take the Senate with enough of a majority to gain presidential veto override power. Many will take for granted that it will not happen, but let 2018 be a vivid reminder of how possible it is.

Democratic Delegates Mark Levine and Marcia Price say that the electoral college “began at a time when the founders actually didn’t think that there would be political parties.” Which is not the case. The electoral college, in laymen terms is, there to prevent states with the larger populations from dictating to the rest of the nation who will be our president. Also according to Levine, “They thought that a bunch of white men with property would get in a room in the back and they would decide who the president was.”

Now it seems that Democrat heavy states are only 61 electoral votes away from forever determining who the President of the United States will be. This would undoubtedly change the Constitution and the course of America. To read my other article on Virginia’s agenda to undermine the Constitution click the following link: Virginia Brings us One Step Closer to Being a Marxist Nation

Original

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact has gained more momentum after Colorado Governor, Jared Polis (D), announced his plans to sign into legislation a bill that would see Colorado becoming the 12th state along with the District of Columbia to be a part of the NPVIC. The Constitution provides that states can decide how they award their electoral votes in national elections.

Under the NPVIC, the 12 states which include New York and Illinois, the winner of the presidential popular vote would receive each states electoral votes. This would be true even if the winner of the electoral vote loses the popular vote in such states.

270 electoral votes are needed to win the presidential election, and the members of the NPVIC currently have a total of 180 electoral votes. Advocates of the Compact are bypassing hopes of having enough members to be effective in the 2020 election, but are targeting the 2024 election to have enough member states to surpass the needed 270 electoral votes to win the presidency. New Mexico legislators are said to be considering joining the Compact.

One of the sponsors, Colorado State Rep., Democrat Emily Sirota says the Compact is “a way to ensure that every vote is counted equally”. The Compact also seeks to force candidates to campaign nationwide instead of targeting swing states.

Talks of changing how electoral college votes are awarded became louder after Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election. An election in which early data showed Clinton winning the popular vote, but supporters of President Trump say that is only if you consider the voter fraud that took place during the election.

Advocates also see the NPVIC as a way to ensure a sitting president doesn’t cater to swing states, but instead governs with all states in mind. According to the National Popular Vote, 16 states have introduced bills to join the Compact, with New Mexico showing the most promise bringing to the table 5 electoral votes. Other Democrat controlled states showing promise include Delaware, Maine, Nevada and Oregon which would add in total 20 more electoral votes.

Opponents of awarding electoral college votes to the winner of the popular vote say candidates would target large Democrat heavy states such as New York and California, as well as heavily Democrat controlled cities like Chicago in order to rack up votes. Ultimately leading to large Democrat areas deciding who wins the presidency. A concern that Republicans across the nation share.

James Cheef

