Guess What The Israel-Palestine War Is REALLY About!

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
You probably don’t know that off the coast of Gaza sits $453 billion in natural gas. But you probably CAN guess why many observers who do know about these deposits are suggesting that Israel’s interest in driving the Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip may have more to do with money than religion or terrorism.
