Poll: Most Americans want a more neoconservative, militaristic, U.S. Government.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

Among the 524 U.S. pollsters that are rated at fivethirtyeight.com, Marist College gets an “A” rating, and ranks as #9, near the very best in its accuracy.

On November 15th, the Marist College poll headlined “The Looming Government Shutdown: NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National Poll”, and reported that,

Half of Americans (50%) think it is crucial for the U.S. to play a major leadership role in world events. 47% say the U.S. should focus on its own problems and take less of a leadership role. Democrats (66%) are more likely than Republicans (46%) and independents (43%) to have a more global view of the role of the United States. Majorities of Republicans (51%) and independents (56%) think the U.S. should focus on domestic matters. …

Americans, though, are more likely to sympathize with the Israelis (61%) than the Palestinians (30%). While Republicans (79%) and independents (67%) are more likely to express greater sympathy toward Israel, Democrats divide. 45% say they have greater sympathy for Israelis, and the same proportion (45%) say their sympathies are more with the Palestinians. …

More than six in ten Americans think Congress should authorize additional funding to support the wars in Ukraine and Israel. This includes 35% who say funding should be allocated to support both conflicts, 14% who say the U.S. should provide financial support only to Israel in its war against Hamas, and 12% who say the U.S. should authorize funding to support only Ukraine in its war with Russia. 36% say additional funding should not be authorized for either war.

Regarding the question, “As you may know, Congress must pass another agreement on funding the government by November 17th in order to avoid a government shutdown. Who would you blame more if there is a shutdown of the federal government”?, 49% blamed “The Republicans in Congress”, 43% blamed “Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress”, and 6% blamed “Both equally.” The main reason why Republicans in Congress are blocking passage of bills to continue operating the U.S. Government is President Biden’s recent demand to add to the federal budget $61 billion more to fund Ukraine’s war against Russia, and $14 billion more to fund Israel’s war against Palestinians; and, so, this finding in that poll means that 49% were blaming “The Republicans in Congress” for an impending Governmental shut-down, and wanted Republicans to agree to Biden’s request to add $106 billion to the existing $1.5 trillion in annual U.S. military spending; 43% were blaming “Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress” for demanding this added $106 billion for those two wars; and 6% were blaming “Both equally” — which means that Republicans and Democrats ought to reach a compromise in order to keep the U.S. Government running.

The pollster’s phrase regarding whether it is “crucial for the U.S. to play a major leadership role in world events” is a veiled way of asking whether the U.S. empire (which the U.S. Government and its news-media never directly refer to) ought to be expanding, or instead contracting (so that the Government can “focus on its own problems and take less of a leadership role” in the world). The finding there is that 50% want more to be spent in order to increase the U.S. empire, whereas 47% think that “the U.S. should focus on its own problems and take less of a leadership role” internationally.

Right now, the U.S. Government spends annually, $1.5 trillion just on its military (but hides some of that in the budget by spending portions of that military money out of other federal Departments, such as the Treasury Department, Veterans Affairs, and Energy Department — NOT the ‘Defense’ Department). To put that into perspective: it’s half of the total amount that all of the world’s nations spend per year on their military, and it is slightly more than half (53%) of all of the funding that the U.S. Congress authorize and the President signs into law each year. And half of that (half of this 53%) (i.e., 26% of the annual federal budget) is going to America’s weapons-makers and other sellers to the U.S. Department of ‘Defense’ — that field of commerce being (ever since the end of the Soviet Union in 1991) by far the most profitable one in the U.S. economy.

So, according to this poll of registered U.S. voters, Americas, right now, are favorable toward adding $106 billion to the existing $1.5T annual U.S. spending for ’national security’ for Ukraine (an additional $61 billion) and Israel (an additional $14 billion), to these ‘national security’ issues, for those two countries. Consequently: Congress will probably find some way to make it happen. Non-military federal expenditures will be cut and/or the federal deficit and debt will increase even faster, in order to reach a settlement that both Republicans and Democrats can accept.

Right now, among all industrialized countries, the United States has the shortest life-expectancy (and going down ever since its peak was reached in 2014), and the highest health care costs, and the U.S. scores #22 worldwide on the standardized PISA ranking of the Reading, Math, Science, and problem-solving, skills of its students. So, if it is “crucial for the U.S. to play a major leadership role in world events,” then how can the U.S. possibly do that while its life-expectancies are low and going down, and while its educational system scores #22 (out of the 74 nations tested)? Would it be done by adding the Biden-demanded $106B to the existing $1.5T of authorized annual ‘national security’ expenses? Apparently, most Americans would seem to think so. Perhaps this is a problem which the country that scored #22 in its educational performance can’t think its way through to solving. But wouldn’t such a country then be quite dangerous in any sort of international leadership position?

This poll of American voters ought then to be of concern to people throughout the world.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report