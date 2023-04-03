“Bosnia: Cradle of Modern Jihadism”, Video BBC News, 2015 (9,39 min.)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Link to the video (9,39 min.):
Bosnia: Cradle of Modern Jihadism (BBC News video)
Description of the video:
“Bosnia: Cradle of Modern Jihadism”, BBC News, 2015:
20 years ago in the civil war in Bosnia, hundreds of Arab jihadists came to join Bosnian Muslims fighting against their neighbours the Serbs and Croats. Grouped into secret fighting units in Central Bosnia, this was the first time in centuries Jihad had been fought against a Western, Christian enemy. Two decades later Bosnia is still reaping the consequences. In the past month ISIS declared the Balkans the next front of Jihad – and in remote mountain villages extremists are flying the ISIS flag. Mark Urban returns to Bosnia and discovers how secular Bosnian society has been infiltrated by a militant Islamism which operates to this day.
