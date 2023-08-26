Glenn Greenwald: Debate Debrief with Vivek Ramaswamy

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Naivety in foreign policy is never a good thing. The “divorce Russia from China” thing is a neocon dream, but it’s delusional, as are all neocon war fantasies. Has Vivek not heard of BRICS and the huge strides they’re making? Does he not think that China is watching the anti-Russia sanction frenzy, knowing that it’ll be next? Does he not realize that neither Russia nor China — nor most of the Global South — will ever again trust the West’s word or treaty on anything (thanks to the Minsk agreement fiasco for that). No, Vivek needs time to learn more… Read more »