NATO generals desperate to encourage Russia to eliminate the Ukraine!

NATO officers do all that they can to induce Russia to destroy the Ukraine

NATO generals are desperate to induce Russia to destroy the Ukraine. They find themselves being systematically drained of every imaginable military resource by the never-ending requests from the Ukrainian government. They watch in horror knowing that NATO politicians, like some kind of out-of-control automaton, bow in obedience. What choice do they have but to use their power to encourage Russia to destroy the Ukraine. They see this as the only path available to them.

Of course, President Putin realizes this, and is perfectly happy to continue to train up his growing army. If you ask the average person “what is the hardest branch of the army to train, Infantry, Armor or Artillery?” They will usually not choose the correct answer, which is Infantry, of course. It is very hard to train Infantry in general. But the situation in the Ukraine is a perfect training ground for Infantry and the Russians are using it to good effect. They start with a lengthy period of training outside of the combat zone. They are then placed into the war zone, but not into combat, and undergo further training. Now here is the real value of having a war, like the war in Ukraine, close to your own country. You can then expose the new soldiers into ever increasing areas at the front going from areas of low activity then into ever increasing areas of combat intensity. It is the absolute perfect area to train up a large force. The Russians are going to have the most experienced and most powerful army in the world, no doubt.

NATO politicians used to speak of their (false) fears of the Putin administration. Well now, they will not have to pretend their concerns they will be able FEEL their fear of RUSSIAN POWER. Something tells me they will not be to vocal LOL.

What WILL be President Putin’s next move? Well, no one knows, of course, but I believe that Russia’s primary goal is the undoing of NATO. As an American I wish him well since NATO is 90% American manpower and 95% American money. Of course, the American politicians LOVE being big shots on the global stage, but the American people resent this pointless use of American resources.

I believe that Russia will take over the Ukraine in total. At first, I thought they would only go to the river but the more I thought about it the more I realized that this would be a VERY incomplete solution. Originally I believed that the Russians did not destroy the bridges over the river because of concern that this might cause NATO to get directly involved; however, now that Russia is so much stronger, I believe that they have different motives vis a vis the bridges as well as other important transportation infrastructure. I believe that the Russians have ruled out such a half solution and want to directly confront NATO instead.

The most likely scenario, in my humble opinion, is a complete invasion all the way up to the Polish border. But the surprise will be what comes after this. I believe President Putin will announce that a Russian land bridge will be created to Kaliningrad. It will be created by the Russian army and that the army has orders to “deal with” any nation who gets in the way. The NATO nations will back down, since they will believe that they can spin their way out of this article 5 dilemma. They might not realize it immediately; however, this WILL be the END of NATO and this action will be followed by the elimination of American participation in NATO. There is also a chance, a small chance but a chance non the less. That Germany will block any country from using their territory to attack Russia!

This is how I see things.

Jim

Colorado Springs, CO USA

