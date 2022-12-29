Glenn Greenwald: Media Rewrites Ukraine’s Dark History (video)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Glenn Greenwald is usually very careful in his research, and in this video, he documents how Western MSM outlets change the narrative to avoid the unpleasant Nazi background of the Azov regiment and others.

Media Rewrites Ukraine’s Dark History, New Twitter Files on Rigged Covid Debate | SYSTEM UPDATE #11 Livestream begins at 17:57. Thank you for watching this episode of SYSTEM UPDATE, now airing every weeknight at 7pm ET. Subscribe and join us LIVE on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/GGreenwald Become par

This is what Glenn writes on Substack:

US Finds Another $44 Billion for Ukraine

Video transcript: Plus, an interview with Lee Fang on his reporting of the Twitter Files

On the show for which we are posting the transcript below, we reported on and examined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s live speech to the U.S. Congress to demand more and more and more U.S. money and weapons be sent to him. Zelensky spoke, and demanded more U.S. support, all as Congress was already preparing to approve yet another massive expenditure, this time $44 billion to fuel the War in Ukraine, bringing the total to about $100 billion in just ten months. Why? Are American citizens benefiting from any of this? And does that even matter anymore?

For our Interview segment, we spoke to one of the nation’s premier investigative journalists, Lee Fang, who reported last week’s installment of the Twitter Files showing that Twitter is actively partnering with the Pentagon to disseminate propaganda, fake news, and even fake profiles on its platform. We’ll speak to him about the implications of that story, as well as a blockbuster story he reported in late October about how Homeland Security has aggressively expanded its partnership with Big Tech to censor the Internet.

Monologue:

Russia invaded its neighbor, Ukraine, almost ten months ago to this day. Since then, the United States government has spent more than $100 billion — $100 billion — on that war on the other side of the world, in a country that Washington has long stated contains no vital interest to the United States.

To put that amount into perspective, the amount the U.S. has spent in 10 months is almost double the entire Russian military budget for the year, which is $65 billion. The amount is more than double the average annual amount that the U.S. spent on its own war in Afghanistan, which we were told — unlike what’s happening in Ukraine — was a war necessary to protect the security of American citizens. So, in just ten months, we’re spending more than twice on the war in Ukraine what we spend each year on our own ostensible self-defense war in Afghanistan. And it’s 17 times more than what the U.N. told Elon Musk it needed to spend in order to avert world famine in 2022, a claim that was then used to shame Musk for spending $44 billion to buy Twitter instead of feeding everyone on the brink of famine.

That amount is also close to one-eighth of the U.S. own military budget just approved by Congress this week. A sprawling oozing package, of record-breaking package waste in the amount of $858 billion, signaling the imminent arrival of the first-ever trillion dollars military budget. One-eighth of our overall military budget for Ukraine. This is all for a stalemate of a war that virtually every military analyst agrees has no end in sight, meaning the ultimate amount spent by the United States on this war will be far, far greater by the time it’s over, whenever that might be.

Now, whatever else you might think about whether the U.S. government should be spending so much of your money on what it calls the “War in Ukraine”, which mostly means pouring money into the coffers of weapons manufacturers like Raytheon and Boeing, the CIA…

Kristian Kahrs describes himself as a former NATO aggressor and warmonger in Kosovo, turned into a warrior for peace, democracy, and freedom of speech. Kristian is a Norwegian living in Belgrade, Serbia



