Germany Slams Trump's 'Meddling' In Europe's Energy After Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Passed

“European energy policy must be decided in Europe, not the U.S.”

Included in Wednesday’s just passed mammoth 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) — which increases the Pentagon budget by $22 billion (to a whopping $738 billion) — were long-threatened sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 underwater natural gas pipeline.

In the House bill, expected to be approved by the Senate sometime next week before Trump signs it into law, are measures which specifically target companies assembling the pipeline, a last ditch US effort to block the controversial 760-mile project that would allow Russia to export natural gas directly to Germany, depriving Ukraine of badly needed gas transit fees along the current route for Russian supplies.

https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/germany-trump-dont-meddle-europes-energy-after-nord-stream-2-sanctions-passed

