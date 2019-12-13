in Links, Latest

Germany Slams Trump's 'Meddling' In Europe's Energy After Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Passed

150 Views 3 Comments

Visit Direct Link

“European energy policy must be decided in Europe, not the U.S.” 

Included in Wednesday’s just passed mammoth 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which increases the Pentagon budget by $22 billion (to a whopping $738 billion) — were long-threatened sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 underwater natural gas pipeline. 

In the House bill, expected to be approved by the Senate sometime next week before Trump signs it into law, are measures which specifically target companies assembling the pipeline, a last ditch US effort to block the controversial 760-mile project that would allow Russia to export natural gas directly to Germany, depriving Ukraine of badly needed gas transit fees along the current route for Russian supplies.

https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/germany-trump-dont-meddle-europes-energy-after-nord-stream-2-sanctions-passed

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

RussiaGermanyNord Stream 2Sanctions Russia

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Olivia KrothErrunurSally Snyder Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Sally Snyder
Guest
Sally Snyder

As shown in this article, Washington is planning even further and more punitive sanctions against Russia:

https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2019/12/russia-state-sponsor-of-terrorism.html

Given that Russia has already taken significant steps that will allow it to work around Washington’s sanctions regime and blunt their impact on the Russian economy, it’s unclear what SMART will achieve other than adding more meaningless “icing” to Washington’s anti-Russia “cake”.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
December 13, 2019
Errunur
Member
Errunur

US simply cant face reality that not everyone is scared of their economic power

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
December 13, 2019
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

Germany should kick out all US soldiers stationed on its territory and close all US bases.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
December 13, 2019

Conservatives gain enough seats for outright majority in UK Parliament

Jeffrey Epstein Money Man Revisited