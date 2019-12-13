Germany Slams Trump's 'Meddling' In Europe's Energy After Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Passed

“European energy policy must be decided in Europe, not the U.S.”
Included in Wednesday’s just passed mammoth 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) — which increases the Pentagon budget by $22 billion (to a whopping $738 billion) — were long-threatened sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 underwater natural gas pipeline.
In the House bill, expected to be approved by the Senate sometime next week before Trump signs it into law, are measures which specifically target companies assembling the pipeline, a last ditch US effort to block the controversial 760-mile project that would allow Russia to export natural gas directly to Germany, depriving Ukraine of badly needed gas transit fees along the current route for Russian supplies.
As shown in this article, Washington is planning even further and more punitive sanctions against Russia:
Given that Russia has already taken significant steps that will allow it to work around Washington’s sanctions regime and blunt their impact on the Russian economy, it’s unclear what SMART will achieve other than adding more meaningless “icing” to Washington’s anti-Russia “cake”.
US simply cant face reality that not everyone is scared of their economic power
Germany should kick out all US soldiers stationed on its territory and close all US bases.