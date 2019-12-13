Conservatives gain enough seats for outright majority in UK Parliament

The Conservative Party scored a decisive win in the UK general election in what could be their best result in decades. Meanwhile Labour had a disappointing night, losing big.

The Tories have passed the majority threshold as of Friday afternoon, garnering 363 seats; the Labour seems to have won 203, trailing far behind their Conservative rivals.

The overwhelming victory means that Boris Johnson will return to Downing Street with a mandate to “get Brexit done” and lead the UK out of the European Union next month

