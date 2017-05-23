Former CIA chief Brennan ‘knows of no collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia

It is now becoming boringly predictable, but Obama’s CIA’s chief John Brennan is just the latest in a seemingly unending series of US officials who is unable to cite any evidence of any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
In evidence to the Senate Intelligence Committee Brennan said “I don’t know that such collusion existed”.
This admission is important since by general agreement Brennan and the CIA were the branch of the US intelligence community who were most aggressive in arguing the case for Russian meddling in the US election.
The media’s response to this comment of Brennan’s is fascinating, and says everything that needs to be said about the whole Russiagate scandal.
CNN may serve as a good example. Here is what it has to say about Brennan’s evidence
Former CIA chief John Brennan offered a frank assessment of Russia’s aggressive approach to meddling in the 2016 election and, in the process, complicated President Donald Trump’s attempts to cast the whole thing as fake news.This Brennan quote, in particular, is damning:“I encountered and am aware of information and intelligence that revealed contacts and interactions between Russian officials and US persons involved in the Trump campaign that I was concerned about because of known Russian efforts to suborn such individuals. It raised questions in my mind about whether Russia was able to gain the cooperation of those individuals.”Now, as Republicans on the committee were quick to note, Brennan wasn’t saying that he believed that the Trump campaign actively colluded with Russia. Only that, again in his words, “I saw interaction that in my mind raised questions of whether it was collusion…It was necessary to pull threads.”No one — or very, very few people — are alleging that there is any evidence at this point that proves collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian intelligence operatives. What most people — including the vast majority of Democrats — are saying is that there is enough smoke here that a serious investigation needs to be launched into whether there is a fire somewhere.