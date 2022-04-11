Former CDC director predicts next pandemic

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The former CDC director Dr Robert Redfield predicts the next pandemic where bird flu infects humans.
He calls it the ‘the real pandemic’ and predicts 10-15% human mortality. The Gates foundation financed gain of function research for H5N1.
What is not mentioned, but is in my opinion a serious risk, is that chicken flocks may be killed worldwide and hence aggravate food shortages.
One of the very devils responsible for the hell we are living through uttering more prophecies?