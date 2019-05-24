Five Eyes tried to set up George Papadopoulos using hot blonde and $10K in cash (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the latest revelations from George Papadopoulos, during an interview with Mark Steyn, that detail a massive spy operation between the UK, Australia and the CIA, all done to remove Trump from the US Presidency, under the guise of Russia election meddling.

The Mark Steyn Show with George Papadopoulos, part two…

The second of a special two-part edition of The Mark Steyn Show in which Mark talks with George Papadopoulos about three years as a Deep State target – and the personal cost to him and his wife.

