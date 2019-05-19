Five Eyes SPY GAME. George Papadopoulos details how coup against Trump started (Video)

This is the story of how the soft coup against US President Trump began.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the ‘James Bond-like’, real life spy saga that targeted George Papadopoulos, and kicked off the two year long Mueller “Trump-Russia” investigation.

An incredible recollection of 2015-2016 events in London and Rome, as told by Papadopolous, that shows how the Five Eyes of surveillance orchestrated the dangle operation that would ensnare the Trump campaign staffer, and provide cover for the fabricated Steele dossier.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

The Mark Steyn Show with George Papadopoulos, part one…

The first of a special two-part edition of The Mark Steyn Show in which Mark talks with George Papadopoulos, the first Trump campaign member to plead “guilty” in the Mueller investigation. Mr Papadopoulos has set down his account of what happened these last four years of his life in a new book called Deep State Target – about how a Beltway think-tank wonk was set up as the “mark” of multiple high-level well-connected figures from America, Britain, Italy, Australia and elsewhere. With yesterday’s appointment of a new prosecutor, John Durham, to investigate the origins of the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” (the “counter-intelligence” operation that targeted Trump campaign staffers) the Papadopoulos story is more relevant than ever. Part Two of Steyn’s interview with George Papadopoulos will air in a few days’ time – and, if you want to know more about how “Crossfire Hurricane” got cooked up, George’s book is available (for the moment) at Amazon – https://amzn.to/2LHiPsP.