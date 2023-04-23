in Latest, Video

EU versus Europe w/ President Václav Klaus, Alexander Mercouris and Glenn Diesen

Commit
Commit
April 23, 2023

Socialism was not discredited, most people wanted to preserve it. It was decided in Moscow to sacrifice Central Europe to imperialism for some disarmament treaties and access to markets.

Commit
Commit
Reply to  Commit
April 23, 2023

I don’t want to smear Klaus, I think he did more good than bad for our country. He cannot be always taken literally.

Al V.
Al V.
April 23, 2023

What a wonderful achievement is to have such political wisdom, in such strange times, for everyone to see! Congratulations!

