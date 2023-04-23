in Latest, Video

Germany expels diplomats. China diplomat & Crimea history. UKR fire sale. Boris, I’m the king. U/1

969 Views 24 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Germany expels diplomats. China diplomat & Crimea history. UKR fire sale. Boris, I’m the king. U/1
Topic 937

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

24 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Eirenae
Eirenae
April 23, 2023

Kruschtschev propably new very well why he gave away Crimea (not his „property!) to Ukraine, the guy has been a vicious tool of the Western hegemonic forces all along. He and his handlers bear a lot of responsibility for the decay of the once great and successful SU. He bears responsibilities for crimes against humanity if we judge all the consequences of his harmful decisions.

0
Reply

EU versus Europe w/ President Václav Klaus, Alexander Mercouris and Glenn Diesen

Soft Power, Multilateral International Institutions, and Resources