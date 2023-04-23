My view on the Ukraine conflict.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

I wrote many times that since we live in the age of atom bombs, big conflicts with nuclear powers are not possible. People in the West, Russia and China know that. They know we can not have big military conflict. Nowadays and we can only have conflict over people’s minds, through economy and mind control, in other words through propaganda. That’s why I suspect Ukraine will split. They know NATO or Polish troops can not fight Russia because it just ends in nuclear actions. But they also know Russia will have problems with occupying the whole Ukraine because it’s too big. So they will try to make a deal with Russia that they will secure Western side of the Dnieper river. They would probably want to take more or sustain this conflict longer, but the RAND corporation report said that they can not sustain it made them force Ukraine to go on the counter attack.

Now quick about casualties and how I see it. I often see talk about casualties that for me doesn’t make sense. One side says Russia somehow has less casualties than Ukraine while ATTACKING!? Or that Ukrainians are killing waves of Russians and somehow they have got some magical kill ratio. While the Ukraine Offensive was taking place people were saying about a 10 to 1 kill ratio for the Russians. I suspect they achieved some good kill ratio like 1 to 7 or 8 but not 10 and they achieved it by abandoning equipment and ordering soldiers to escape while using all their rocket artillery to support that retreat. Standard kill ratio for a defending army is 1 to 3. While the Pentagon was complaining about Ukraine kill ratio I suspect that’s because they were suspecting something around 1 to 5 kill ratio at least with their Western support. But because of smart and slow military actions of Russia, Russia was able to squeeze out the kill ratio from Ukraine to around 1 to 2 or even less. That’s why all experts were saying Russia would win because they have more of the so called cannon fodder, that is, people. So even if Russia is doing really well and doing a really good job they still take casualties of about 2 to 1. Which is a really good job for their offensive. That’s why they are doing a slow grinding down of Ukraine to sustain such low casualties while attacking.

Putting it simply, the RAND corporation report said the US can not sustain a fight so they want Ukraine to go on to the Offensive. Ukraine on the offensive will get casualties around 5 to 1. It has no logical military purpose; its purpose is to end the conflict quicker. Russia can grind Ukraine down slowly and win the war slowly but since the West can not sustain it for longer they need to somehow end this conflict while sustaining the whole narrative. But how to do that?

I suspect if they want Ukraine to do an offensive they know it will take huge casualties during it and the offensive will collapse. Russia doesn’t want to do a big offensive because Ukraine has its troops preparing for its own offensive. So if Russia attacks the Ukrainians can use those troops as reserves to stop a Russian offensives. But if Ukraine goes on the offensive and it fails they will not have any reserves then Russia can carry out its own counter offensive with the troops it has gathered. That’s why that offensive does not serve any logical and strategic military purpose. At least it just looks like it doesn’t make sense. But everything makes sense if you look and think about it deeply.

I suspect the plan is so that after the Ukraine offensive fails and Russia conducts its own counter offensive which will be successful and will destroy Ukraine’s defensive lines completely, NATO, US, Polish and Lithuanian troops will enter Ukraine. Not to fight Russians, they are not stupid because they know it would end with atomic weapons. What I suspect is that they count on the fact Ukraine is too big for Russia to occupy and Putin knows that. As I said many times it is proven by the fact he offered to split Ukraine to Poland before and I said many times he didn’t do it because he loves Polish people and Poland but because the whole Ukraine would be too big for him to occupy and absorb. Just look at that almighty US and its problems with occupying Iraq which is a desert where you don’t have anywhere to hide.

Putin announced annexing just a small part of Ukraine just 4 regions but if he gets half of Ukraine he will not cry. Also Western intervention will play into his hand since he will not have to occupy the whole Ukraine which would cause him a lot of problems. At that point some deal, some kind of ceasefire will be reached at the Dnieper River. Which will allow ending of the conflict while upholding the narrative. Because Western troops will only enter Western Ukraine to protect the Ukrainian population while Russia was the bad one who attacked and we the West will just have to occupy Ukraine to protect it. Like I wrote before, you can not just destroy a nation, destroy a country because you want to, you need to have good and bad guys.

This will allow our Western Media to sustain the narrative and put new IRON CURTAIN over the WEST like in the COLD WAR. That IRON CURTAIN and Putin’s bad narrative will allow censorship and more control just like the Clash of Civilizations against Islam and terrorism after 9/11 did before. One of the other functions of that IRON CURTAIN will be creating a wedge between Germany and Russia which will remove America’s main competitor. I would connect it to what Chomsky says here.

“now let’s to get back to this clash of civilizations thing Huntington’s you know everybody is flailing around for some paradigm you know some big thing that you can use to control people and Huntington’s idea was clash of civilizations so you know there’s Islam and us and all these other things and the reason why the world is the idea is the reason why the world is so disorderly is because you’ve got all you know with a cold war gone you’ve got all these ethnic groups killing each other and so…

anything about that I mean I I think this is all fairs you know I mean I don’t mean to say total fairs like there must be a new paradigm you know something that people can build their careers on and write books about and so on and so forth which can then be turned into a device of controlling people that part is true and maybe this will work or if it doesn’t you try something else”

This new paradigm this time will be a new IRON CURTAIN new COLD WAR. Since clash of civilizations stopped working they created Russia gate as seed of new COLD WAR and IRON CURTAIN which will be new “paradigm you know some big thing that you can use to control people… you know something that people can build their careers on and write books about and so on and so forth which can then be turned into a device of controlling people”.

That’s how I see it. You can see it through Matt Taibbi work with Elon Musk and twitter files. They use the Russian gate to take control over information and impose censorship. They wanted to create a freaking department to fight misinformation, a freaking Orwellian Ministry of Truth. The best thing was that some people were cheering for it. They literally were asking to be enslaved while not even understanding what they were doing.

