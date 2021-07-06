in Latest, Video

EU emergency as Belarus is accused of weaponising migrants

Lithuania declares emergency, appeals to EU over ‘flood’ of Iraqi migrants from Belarus

After catching 150 migrants illegally crossing the border from Belarus, Lithuania has declared an emergency and appealed to the EU for assistance. Vilnius and Brussels say Minsk is weaponizing migration in reprisal for sanctions. Lithuania has requested help from Frontex, the EU border service, after catching 150 people who tried to sneak across the border from Belarus in just the past 24 hours.

Alex Christoforou

