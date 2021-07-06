Belarus, Sanctioned by EU, Turns to Russia
Lukashenko proposes drafting Russian-Belarusian integration strategy until 2030
MINSK, July 1. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has proposed that Moscow and Minsk work out a long-term strategy on their integration within the Union State to focus on key vectors of development, the Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA reported on Thursday.
