Bitcoin regime change warning from US State Dept. to El Salvador
****News Topic 471*****
US encourages El Salvador to regulate use of bitcoin
US encourages El Salvador to regulate use of bitcoin – France 24
San Salvador (AFP) A senior US State Department official met El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Wednesday and recommended the regulation of bitcoin once it becomes legal tender in the Central American country from September. El Salvador uses the US dollar as its official currency but on June 9 approved the adoption of bitcoin as its legal currency.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.