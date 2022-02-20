The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Donbass Shelling Continues, Russia Deploys to Belarus, Western Leaders Make Speeches in Munich,Macron Talks to Putin, Biden Floats Summit Proposal
NATO’s Eastward Expansion: Is Vladimir Putin Right?
DER SPIEGEL 7/2022 SPIEGEL International But the recollections of those involved aren’t always consistent. Roland Dumas, who served as the French foreign minister in 1990, would later say that a pledge was made that NATO troops would not advance closer to the territory of the former Soviet Union. But the U.S.
Remarks by Vice President Harris at the Munich Security Conference | The White House
11:45 A.M. CEST THE VICE PRESIDENT: Good morning. Good morning. Thank you, Ambassador Ischinger. And to all of the very extraordinary leaders who are here today, I thank you for the kind introduction and your years of dedicated leadership. And thank you also to Chancellor Scholz for your kind words.
Putin Points to NATO Effort to Push Kiev Into Military Solution in Donbass During Call With Macron
The presidents agreed on several measures, according to the Elysee, including: 1) the resumption of work in the framework of the Normandy format, 2) a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group later Sunday to secure a ceasefire in the Donbass (that group includes Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE), 3) commitment
LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Preparing Offensive Along Entire Contact Line Territory, LPR Says
Over 250 temporary accommodation centres in Russia with a total capacity of over 28,000 people are ready to host refugees from Donbass, the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations said. “Currently, 30 regions of Russia have expressed readiness to receive forced migrants.
Strategic deterrence forces exercise
The President observed the exercise from the Kremlin’s situation room together with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. Military equipment and personnel of the Aerospace Forces, Southern Military District, Strategic Missile Forces, Northern and Black Sea fleets were engaged in the exercise. The Aerospace Forces successfully launched the Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles.
Russia and Belarus extend military drills north of Ukraine
MOSCOW/DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 20 (Reuters) – Russia and Belarus are extending military drills that were due to end on Sunday, the Belarus defence minister said, in a step that further intensifies pressure on Ukraine as Western leaders warn of an imminent Russian invasion.
I suspect that those UkroNAZI War-Criminals + Terrorists on the contact line who are attacking “Now” the Donbass besides commiting several acts of Terrorism + Sabotage as well, they can’t beat the militias they were beaten by them 2014 so instead they shell terrorize + murder civilians on a regular base ever since, they are not follow orders of Zelensky. I think it’s a power struggle in Kiev, reports of Zelensky accusing Poroshenko of preparing a coup against him and his attempt to arrest him but US+Canada blackmailed/pushed/forced him to drop it, I guess there’s some merrit to it. The… Read more »