The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Prince Andrew settles out of court, Queen helps pay the bill
The Duran: Episode 1230
Queen will help foot Andrew’s legal bills – but won’t let him appear at Platinum Jubilee
The Queen will reportedly help foot Andrew’s legal bills – but won’t let him appear at Platinum Jubilee
The MailOnline also claims negotiations on a settlement have been in the works since last month, when Judge Kaplan refused to throw Giuffre’s case out, despite repeated attempts by Andrew’s lawyers to get the case dismissed. Her legal team were said to be surprised, however, at how quickly the royal’s lawyers then sought to come to an agreement with his accuser.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.