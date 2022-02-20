The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
PulseChain, a new blockchain with immense potential & holding crypto during times of tyranny
HEX.COM
Certificates of Deposit (CDs) are common investment tools managed by banks. Hundreds of millions of people use them worldwide, creating a market valued in the trillions of dollars. HEX has taken the concept of CDs, added significantly higher average return rates, removed banking fees and turned it into a decentralized cryptocurrency.
PulseChain.com
The PulseX.com Sacrifice has begun! (The previous PulseChain Sacrifice Phase is complete.) New: The Pulse Testnet is live. Currently the second version of the PulseChain Testnet is live with validator rotation, registration, and staking. You can connect MetaMask now to view a copy of all of your ERC20 Tokens.
PulseX.com
Go to The PulseX Sacrifice started! PulseX.info to sacrifice. Project status After the PulseChain mainnet release Sacrificers will be able to access their free PLSX. To keep up to date with the latest PulseX announcements join the official PulseX Telegram Chat and follow the PulseX Twitter.
Hedron – HEX Shares, Tokenized
Make the most of your HEX stakes! Staking HEX now allows you to mint HDRN tokens, use HEX stakes as collateral, and trade HEX stakes as NFT’s!
Hedron
The official Hedron Telegram. HEX Stakers mint your Hedron at https://hedron.pro
