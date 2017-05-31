Donald Trump’s 11 year old son horrified at CNN image of a beheaded POTUS

Hollywood media outlet TMZ has reported that private sources from Donald Trump’s family have said that Donald Trump’s 11 year old son Barron saw the disgusting image of CNN on air personality Kathy Griffin holding a mock-up severed head resembling that of President Donald Trump.

TMZ reports,

“Barron Trump was watching television Tuesday at home with Melania when Kathy Griffin’s photo appeared on the screen, and his initial reaction was that something terrible happened to his father.

Trump family sources tell us Barron was in front of the TV watching a show when the news came on and he saw the bloody, beheaded image. We’re told he panicked and screamed, “Mommy, Mommy!”

As it was put to us, “He’s 11. He doesn’t know who Kathy Griffin is and the head she was holding resembled his dad.”

Melania called out Kathy, saying what she did was disturbing, wrong and “makes you wonder about [her] mental health.”