President Trump remains too good to be true. In the very first seconds of this video you are about to see, he delivers the truth about “woke” politics and policies that simply must be said.

And now, it has become evident that Donald Trump is running an organization behind the scenes that has some effectiveness. Dr. Steve Turley is calling it a “Shadow Government”. Is this the alternative to the “Deep State?” Let’s find out.

This is an important development, though at this point it may not be real. Steve Bannon, the President’s former political strategist, called on the former President to assemble a group of people that would, in effect, help to counter the actions of the Biden (Imposter) Administration, which is definitely on the books as being destructive to the United States.

Is this real, and is this legal?

The answer is yes, and it is indeed far less sinister than the epithet of “Shadow government.”

The key lies in the fact that, unlike most former presidents in modern times, President Trump has not decided to remain quiet, to allow the person in office to govern. This was the tradition and the last President to follow it carefully was really George W. Bush. Barack Obama started putting cracks in the tradition by his criticisms of President Trump as the Donald took apart the Obummer’s “legacy” achievements, such as health care and the lackluster economy brought on by Obama’s “wet blanket” style of leading.

But Donald Trump comes to this role as not a mere former president. He comes into it with the greatly enhanced influence that remains because the 2020 election is still contested by a great many people, likely about half of America’s population. This number may even trend upwards now, with the destructive behavior of the Imposter Administration on display for all to see over the last seven months or so.

President Trump is an influencer, and even though Twitter and other Big Tech platforms tried to ban him from visibility, he still has it and maintains it through the developing “parallel polis” that has sprung into being as conservatives and Trump supporters reject the mainstream and its highly propagandized narratives and censorship. My own efforts at reporting news and opinion form part of this parallel polis, as do many of our writers and of course, most of all, our editors at The Duran, because we believe that it is very important to give voice to information and news that is inconvenient for Big Media’s chosen narratives.

Contrary to the Deep State, Trump’s “shadow government” and indeed his “shadow presidency” are more like influencers and populist mobilization techniques. The President can stir up support or opposition for policy moves in Washington and at local levels, and his supporters will pressure elected representatives and leaders (if they are not already on board with Trump’s idea) to move and enact or change policy.

This is populism, but I would also go farther than that: This is the American Representative Republic form of government coming back into use, as an alternative to “elect people who will take care of us” to DC, et al.

This is an early claim, and it is likely too positive, but it is something real. The President has influenced many local and state elections to his point of view all across the nation over this last year, and with moves like more and more states initiating forensic audits of the 2020 election, and gradual opposition to vaccine and other COVID-19 related mandates becoming more apparent in the United States, it is possible that a true resistance is rising.

My one concern is “is it happening quickly enough and strongly enough?” I do not know the answer to that question, but I am definitely in support of this happening. It is very easy to stand against the present darkness – we just need to do it. But being able to rally around a true leader helps us do it much more effectively, and that may be what is taking place here.

May God bless and protect Donald Trump’s efforts.

