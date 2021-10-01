Does God Change His Mind?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Well, does he? He did a couple of times in Genesis, like with the great flood and all that, then there was the time he asked some dude to sacrifice his own son, but apart from these rare exceptions, most of us expect that in an ordered Universe, the laws of Nature don’t change, and neither does the will of whichever deity we believe in. Therein lies the problem for the eight men in New York who claim to be the spokesmen of God on Earth, or Jehovah as they call him.

The origin and history of the Jehovah’s Witness cult has been thoroughly documented by many people, including journalists, historians, and most especially former members. The latter includes many people who are still documenting the lies and nonsense of the organisation from without, mostly on YouTube. Lloyd Evans runs what is probably the largest dedicated anti-JW channel, while the husband and wife team of JT and Lady Cee currently have a shade over 32k subscribers. Like Lloyd, they receive regular leaks of information from disaffected members, and on September 30, they released information from an inside source that is likely to cause an even bigger haemorrhage of JW members than their failed prediction of the world ending in 1975.

Jehovah’s Witnesses were regarded as disloyal by the Nazis, which is why many of them ended up in concentration camps. Modern day Russia and China also persecute them. The main reasons appear to be their refusal to salute any flag or take up arms in war-time. One would have expected their declared pacifism to have ruled them out from such persecution, especially as they don’t involve themselves in politics either, but our masters don’t think like that. Although they are basically law-abiding folk, Jehovah’s Witnesses believe Jehovah’s law trumps any national law, but when it doesn’t, they must follow the latter. This includes bowing to vaccination mandates. Or does it? Well, as JT and Lady C point out on their ExJW Critical Thinker channel, according to an official Jehovah’s Witness publication from 1931: “Vaccination is a direct violation of the everlasting covenant that God made with Noah after the flood”.

(This quote has been verified and can be found here at page 293, February 4).

That’s clear enough, isn’t it? A lot of things can change in eighty years; most of us were not here eighty years ago, and very few of us will be here eighty years hence, but The Man Upstairs is Eternal and Unchanging, right? Not according to an announcement from the Governing Body dated September 27. This restricted circular has been sent to the elders. Elders are not necessarily senior members of the congregation, but they are basically organisers, and because for all their faults, JWs are untainted by feminist ideology, they are all men.

Seriously though, as you may have noticed or even experienced, the authoritarian and at times brutal ways in which some governments have been treating their populations since the Covid-19 panic, has led to people protesting and rebelling on a large scale. Many Jehovah’s Witnesses also appear to be unhappy with this tyranny, and have been discussing it openly. The Governing Body’s circular has clarified their position on this, it is, in the words of JT: “Keep Your Mouth Shut” and get vaccinated.

This may not have the same repercussions as hospital staff being sacked and police officers resigning en masse as is currently happening in New York and elsewhere, but it may fulfil the prophesy of Governing Body member Stephen Lett that we are living in the very last days of the last days…not of Mankind, but of one of the most transparently false religions of our time.

