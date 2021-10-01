Are the FBI creating crimes that they then solve to justify their own existence?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
New Evidence of FBI Involvement in the 1/6 Protest — With Darren Beattie, Who Broke the Story
When former Trump speechwriter Darren Beattie reported in June that there was evidence suggesting FBI foreknowledge of the January 6 protest at the Capitol, if not active involvement, the corporate media mocked him and others who took it seriously for being deranged conspiracy theories.
There is something very smelly going on at the FBI. Glenn Greenwald talks to Darren Beatie about his investigation, the evidence, and the potential motives.
It is not a theory, it is a conspiracy by the global elite supremacists!
A rhetorical question, except they – and regular police – do it all the time to people they hate.