This has been said countless times, and it still is amazing that any Christian – any at all – would even give the time of day to voting for a Democrat. Now, given, many Democrats are themselves Christian believers. While this takes a bit of mental sophistry to justify, these Democrats have at least been able up till now to defend their stance, saying that their Party has many anti-Christians in it, but that is not to say that the Party itself is aligned against Christ and his teachings (that is what Christianity really is, isn’t it?)

But now, maybe thankfully, those days of equivocation are over.

A report from Laura Ingraham of Fox News notes that the Democrats no longer demonstrate being the “party of John F. Kennedy (a Roman Catholic)” because in the upcoming Supreme Court fight, their first targeted theme for one of the leading possible nominees is in fact a Roman Catholic herself.

And a mom.

And not a feminist.

The Democrat Party likes to cast itself as “the party of women.” But this is not true. Amy Coney Barrett is a woman. And she is a Roman Catholic Christian.

But wait!!! we hear some Democrats say. Joe Biden is a Roman Catholic too! All his life!

Well, no. He really isn’t. He is a member of the Roman Catholic Church; true. But like many Catholics, particularly Democrat ones in the United States, the Church herself is not to be taken seriously. Nancy Pelosi is a member of the Roman Catholic Church too, but she is so radically pro-abortion that the Church ought not be communing her. Same with Biden. They may be members of the Church, but what they live is anathema to the teachings of ancient Christianity. Christian-in-name-only.

Amy Coney Barrett is not one of these. The Fox piece continues for us (this link shows what is below in a video clip):

In a memorable moment from Barrett’s appeals court confirmation hearing in 2017, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., told the prospective judge that “when you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you. “And that’s of concern,” Feinstein added, “when you come to big issues that large numbers of people have thought for, for years in this country.” At the same hearing, Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, stated that an article written by Barrett was “very plain in your perspective about the role of religion for judges — in particular with regard to Catholic judges,” while Dick Durbin, D-Ill., asked Barrett if she was “an Orthodox Catholic.” “Do they even know the history of their own party?” asked Ingraham, who recalled that just 60 years ago, Democrat John F. Kennedy was elected president — becoming the first and, to date, only Roman Catholic to hold that office. “I fully expect the upcoming confirmation hearing will showcase Democrats’ supreme desire to excommunicate the faithful from serving in any prominent capacity in government,” Ingraham concluded. “Their actions will once again demonstrate how fundamentally they misconstrue the Constitution, their proper advise and consent role and the function of nine justices who sit on the court itself.”

This is absolutely Anti-Christian. Feinstein relates that Amy Barrett’s religious adherence is a problem. Her obedience to God and His Law is a problem for Democrats in general.

This statement was in 2017, and you can bet that if Amy is the nominee, it is going to be times one hundred the way the Dems go after her for her faith. Why not? The Democrat Marxists have taken their gloves off in a big, big way this year. Riots in most large American cities (almost all of them with Democrat mayors, and probably ALL of them with Democrat dominated policies in place). Abortion championed up to and after viable birth. Doctor, I don’t want my baby I just gave birth to. Kill it. Governor Northam thinks this is okay, as does Governor Andrew Cuomo. Hillary Clinton probably eats the fetuses in celebration.

The blame does not rest entirely on these people. Church leadership is also at fault.

Part of the blame for this situation lies with the Roman Catholic Church itself, and by extension the Holy Eastern Orthodox Church as they both operate and have jurisdictions within the United States.

They are the two oldest strongholds of Christianity, Rome being about 1000 years old, and Orthodoxy dating all the way back to the time of Christ. (Don’t believe me? Read Church history.) They both share a firm set of priniciples and dogma, both are very well steeped in tradition.

And in the US, both act like utter wimps in the face of the secular government and secularists. This year when the COVID-19 pandemic began, both groups in the US fairly were breaking their own backs bending over to “cooperate with the secular authorities”, even to the point of adopting anti-Christian and heretical practices in their temples, at least the ones that remained open. The Soviet Union could not destroy the Orthodox Church and Communism could not destroy the Polish Catholic Church, but the American instances of these groups offered absolute capitulation and they still do.

The violence and death taking place in the US is blood on the hands of those whose prayer might have turned this judgement back, but whose accomodation has let the demons loose in the US.

We really have to think about it just this way and more. The activity going on with the rioters is akin to people who are possessed. They cannot be reasoned with, they will not relent, and they even attack and kill people just for disagreeing with their liberal LGBTwhatever and drug use policy ideas.

It is not any wonder that the two leading Democrats are Roman Catholics. They are the exact kind of Roman Catholics the demons love – people that have great stature and pretense, but attack the core values of the faiths they say they hold. Yet the lord they serve is definitely not the God who created the heavens and the earth. How could it be when they support such rampant death? The purpose of this kind of attack is to tell other Christian believers who might otherwise take their faith seriously as a point of adherence and obedience that “it does not really matter. This is a nice tradition, but that is all. Keep going to Church, sure. But God is not REALLY real… Just make sure you wear your mask and socially distance when you are there. And don’t sing, either (singing in Church is prayer)… you could get other people sick.”

This strategem has scored great success, mostly among the already faithless Democrats. Now, truly, the Democrats are become utterly unhinged and utterly exposed for who they are. The pretense is gone, absolutely gone.

The battle must be joined by seriously faithful Christians and their defenders. This is likely the next step.

While it is not clear yet who President Trump actually will nominate, we do know it is going to be a woman. One can expect that the President will consider the candidate’s legal expertise as a staunch textualist regarding the Constitution, and there are quite a few people that rule in this manner in court. Politically speaking, the most interesting thing the President could do is to nominate a very black skinned woman who is a devout Christian, maybe an Orthodox or Roman Catholic or a staunch Baptist who is rabidly pro-life, but very polite about it, a woman who is married happily with a lot of children, and who has been something of a superstar even in liberal circles prior to this.

President Trump often operates with what appears to be two goals in mind: Win the point he is pressing, and make the opposition go crazy with hysteria and insanity, thereby calling out all the more how little they are to be trusted.

Saturday is shaping up to be a stellar day for conservatives. There will be a lot of entertainment.

