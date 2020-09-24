in Links, Latest

TruNews…Hunter Biden Linked to Sex Trafficking Ring

50 Views

Visit Direct Link

Today on TruNews details the shocking finding from a U.S. Senate investigation that the son of Barack Obama’s Vice President was involved in compromising business deals with participants in “Eastern European prostitution rings” and “human sex trafficking” operations. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 09/23/2020

Senate investigation: Hunter Biden received millions from former Moscow oligarch

The senate needs to investigate the connections to China.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Hunter BidenTrunewsSenate Investigation

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Democrats go full-on Antichrist as they attack potential Justice for her religion [Video]

Economy May Face Bigger Crisis as Bankruptcies Go Haywire! Layoffs Will Accelerate