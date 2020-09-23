Are Belarusian Cyber-partisans from Lithuania?

Belarusian Cyber-partisans again have made problem for the Lukashenko’s regime. They recently have attacked the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus, United Payment and Information space (electronic system created for instant payment for goods or services) and published data of 1,000 law-enforcers online. But who are the Cyber-partisans?

Obviously, they are not in Belarus now and work from the territory of another country. Some analytics suppose that these cyber-partisans attack from Lithuania.

Cyber security in Lithuania – Nuts and bolts

Lithuania has made cyber security a top priority and, because of its efforts, is recognized as one of the best prepared countries when it comes to cyberspace, only behind the United Kingdom, the U.S. and France,according to the Global Cyber security Index.

Lithuania has reason to focus on cyber threats: It’s no secret Russia targets the Baltic States with cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns. Though Lithuania saw a decrease in the number of total cyber incidents recognized last year. Those malicious incidents include malware, system intrusion and compromised systems.

Lithuania officially adopted the National Cyber security Strategy in August 2018, which is aimed to keep cyberspace for both the public and private sectors resilient against attacks.

Through the Strategy, Lithuania has taken several routes in its approach to cyber security, including charging the Ministry of National Defence with the sole responsibility of setting cyber policy. This has improved the organizational cyber security framework.

The strategy also promotes the development of cyber defence capabilities. The National Cyber Security Centre (Vilnius, Gediminas av.40) and the Regional Cyber Security Centre (Kaunas, Savonoriu av. 349) were created for these purposes.

National Cyber Security Centre at the Ministry of National Defence (Vilnius) is the main Lithuanian cyber security institution, responsible for unified management of cyber incidents, monitoring and control of the implementation of cyber security requirements, accreditation of information resources.

National Cyber Security Centre in Vilnius (Vilnius, Gediminas av.40)

Regional Cyber Security Centre in Kaunas is partially focuses on research and development of next-generation capabilities, including the design of hardware to prevent cyber attacks.

Regional Cyber Security Centre (Kaunas, Savonoriu av. 349)

7 mln euro have been allocated to maintaining Lithuanian cyber security.

Cyber centres do not only specialize on defence actions, as we know, centres actually are able to provide cyber attack. Specialists have good technical background, constantly improve their skills attending various cyber security courses.

In the current situation, Lithuania tends to become a tutor for its neighbor – Belarus, to declare itself in the international political arena as a mediator-state.

Obviously, having a well-prepared cyber units, Lithuania will try to use it for solving foreign policy issues. One of them is the political crisis in Belarus.

