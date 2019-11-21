Dazed and confused Sondland, ‘ASSUMES’ quid pro quo with Ukraine (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the embarrassing testimony of EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, in the latest installment of Adam Schiff’s impeachment clown show. Sondland flat out admitted that, ‘President Trump never told me military aid was tied to an investigation into the Bidens’.

Meanwhile Alexander Vindman all but outed himself as the man who kicked off this hoax by leaking the Trump-Zelensky phone call to Schiff’s gossip-blower. A conflicted Vindman revealed that corrupt Ukraine oligarch and former President Poroshenko asked him to be Ukraine’s defense minister three times.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Ambassador Gordon Sondland was the guest of honor before the Schiff Show Trial on Wednesday morning.

During his opening statement Ambassador Sondland switched his testimony and implicated President Trump, Vice President Pence, Secretary of State Pompeo, Mick Mulvaney under the bus.

During a break House Intel Chairman and impeachment ringleader Adam Schiff ran to reporters and declared President Trump guilty of quid-pro-quo, bribery and withholding documents from House investigators.

CNN blasted headlines trashing Trump as guilty of an impeachable offense based on Sondland’s testimony.

Sondland later clarified that he “presumed” there was quid pro quo, then crumbled under questioning from Congressman Mike Turner (R-OH).

“Mr. Sondland, let’s be clear: no one on this planet—not Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo—no one told you aid was tied to political investigations, is that correct?” Rep. Turner asked Sondland.

Gordon Sondland: “That’s correct.”

Notice fake news CNN’s chyron is emblazoned with “SONDLAND: “Yes” There Was Quid Pro Quo in Ukraine Scandal” as Sondland was clearly testifying that there was zero quid pro quo.

“Ballgame. This, here, is the real bombshell,” Congressman Mark Meadows said.

WATCH:

🚨🚨WATCH: This from @RepMikeTurner is the moment of today's hearing. Spread it far and wide. Question: You have ZERO testimony that @realDonaldTrump tied aid to any quid pro quo scheme Sondland: "Yes… other than my presumption." Ballgame. This, here, is the real bombshell. pic.twitter.com/rdqmJ9eka9 — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 20, 2019

