House Releases Transcript of Schiff Star Witness Bill Taylor

Via The Gateway Pundit…

House investigators on Wednesday released the transcript of Schiff’s star impeachment witness Bill Taylor’s testimony to the Intel Committee to the public.

Bill Taylor is the anti-Trump Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine and Schiff’s star witness who was also involved with the whistleblower early on.

Recall, newly released travel documents revealed that Adam Schiff’s staffer took a Burisma Group-funded trip to Ukraine 12 days after the ‘whistleblower’ filed a complaint against Trump and met with US Ambassador Bill Taylor.

The exchange between Bill Taylor and Congressman John Ratcliffe (R-TX) totally destroyed the quid pro quo narrative.

“It sounds like from your statement today, that you were aware of the [military] hold and troubled by it but that President Zelensky was not aware of it at that point in time,” Ratcliffe said to Bill Taylor.

“That is correct,” Taylor responded.

Ratcliffe continued, “So, if nobody in the Ukrainian Government is aware of a military hold at the time of the Trump-Zelensky call, then as a matter of law and as a matter of fact, there can be no quid pro quo, based on military aid. I just want to be real clear that, again, as of July 25th, you have no knowledge of a quid pro quo involving military aid.”

Rep. Ratcliffe again asked Bill Taylor, “And to your knowledge, nobody in the Ukrainian Government was aware of the hold?”

Ambassador Taylor replied, “That is correct.”

What completely obliterates this new scam cooked up by the Deep State-Democrat media complex is that the delayed military aid was released to Ukraine without any actions taken by Zelensky.

In other words, no one was strong-armed, there was no pressure, no quid pro quo which was further confirmed by the transcript of Trump’s July 25 phone call and testimony from Ukraine Special Envoy Kurt Volker.

While some repeat talking points about Ambassador Taylor's guesses and assumptions, read this simple section from John Ratcliffe. It destroys the quid pro quo narrative. Ukraine wasn't aware of a military hold during the 7/25 Trump-Zelensky call. You can't have a quid pro quo.

Bill Taylor is scheduled to publicly testify before the House Intel Committee next Wednesday.

