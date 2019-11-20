Vindman Admits To Violating Chain Of Command, Says Trump Within Rights To Request Foreign Investigation

“It’s a scary thing — the American people see through it all.”
Recap:
After several hours of public testimony from NSC official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Russia adviser Jennifer Williams, we now know – or have confirmation of the following:
- Despite being a Ukraine expert, Vindman says he had no idea that Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma, routed over $3 million to accounts tied to Hunter Biden.
- Vindman went outside the chain of command to report his concerns over a July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky.
- It’s perfectly normal for a president to ask a foreign leader to open an investigation.
- Ukraine asked Vindman to be their Defense Minister three times!
- Rep. Jim Jordan laid out why Americans are exhausted with the “get Trump!” cult.
