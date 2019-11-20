in Links, Latest

Vindman Admits To Violating Chain Of Command, Says Trump Within Rights To Request Foreign Investigation

Visit Direct Link

“It’s a scary thing — the American people see through it all.”

Recap:

After several hours of public testimony from NSC official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Russia adviser Jennifer Williams, we now know – or have confirmation of the following:

  • Despite being a Ukraine expert, Vindman says he had no idea that Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma, routed over $3 million to accounts tied to Hunter Biden.
  • Vindman went outside the chain of command to report his concerns over a July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky.
  • It’s perfectly normal for a president to ask a foreign leader to open an investigation.
  • Ukraine asked Vindman to be their Defense Minister three times!
  • Rep. Jim Jordan laid out why Americans are exhausted with the “get Trump!” cult.
Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

Adam SchiffUkrainegateimpeachment hoaxAlexander Semyon Vindman

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

UK government accused of covering up war crimes in Iraq