Coronavirus Cases Soaring Much Faster in U.S. Than in Other Countries

Eric Zuesse

At present, coronavirus cases in U.S. are approximately doubling every 2 days, whereas in other countries the doubling rate is more like every 3 or 4 days. However, the coronavirus situation has been successfully stabilized in China, where there is now actually more concern about Chinese citizens catching the disease abroad than about their catching it in their own country.

Here are U.S. figures:

March 17 = 6,411

March 18 = 9,259

March 19 = 13,789

March 20 = 19,383

Here are figures in other countries:

Spain

March 17 = 11,409

March 18 = 13,716

March 19 = 17,147

March 20 = 19,980

Germany

March 17 = 8,061

March 18 = 11,333

March 19 = 12,307

March 20 = 18,608

Italy

March 17 = 31,506

March 18 = 35,713

March 19 = 41,035

March 20 = 47,021

UK

March 17 = 1,950

March 18 = 2,689

March 19 = 3,268

March 20 = 3,983

France

March 17 = 7,730

March 18 = 9,134

March 19 = 10,995

March 20 = 12,612

And here are a few other countries:

China

March 17 = 80,894

March 18 = 80,928

March 19 = 80,967

March 20 = 81,008

Iran

March 17 = 16,169

March 18 = 17,361

March 19 = 18,407

March 20 = 19,644

S. Korea

March 17 = 8,320

March 18 = 8,413

March 19 = 8,565

March 20 = 8,652

Switzerland

March 17 = 2,742

March 18 = 3,115

March 19 = 4,222

March 20 = 5,615

The countries where the new cases on March 22nd were the highest ratio to all existing cases were as follows, with that ratio being indicated here in parentheses, and the current total # of cases then being shown after that, are

Turkey (30%) 947

Luxembourg (28%) 484

U.S. (27%) 26,685

Pakistan (22%) 645

UK (21%) 5,018

Poland (21%) 536

Portugal (20%) 1,280

Israel (20%) 883

Chile (19%) 537

Switzerland (18%) 6,863

Netherlands (18%) 3,631

So, right now, those are the countries with the most dangerous rates of increase in coronavirus-19 cases. The situation is currently the worst in three countries: Turkey, Luxembourg, and U.S.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report