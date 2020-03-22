Coronavirus Cases Soaring Much Faster in U.S. Than in Other Countries

Eric Zuesse
At present, coronavirus cases in U.S. are approximately doubling every 2 days, whereas in other countries the doubling rate is more like every 3 or 4 days. However, the coronavirus situation has been successfully stabilized in China, where there is now actually more concern about Chinese citizens catching the disease abroad than about their catching it in their own country.
Here are U.S. figures:
March 17 = 6,411
March 18 = 9,259
March 19 = 13,789
March 20 = 19,383
Here are figures in other countries:
Spain
March 17 = 11,409
March 18 = 13,716
March 19 = 17,147
March 20 = 19,980
Germany
March 17 = 8,061
March 18 = 11,333
March 19 = 12,307
March 20 = 18,608
Italy
March 17 = 31,506
March 18 = 35,713
March 19 = 41,035
March 20 = 47,021
UK
March 17 = 1,950
March 18 = 2,689
March 19 = 3,268
March 20 = 3,983
France
March 17 = 7,730
March 18 = 9,134
March 19 = 10,995
March 20 = 12,612
And here are a few other countries:
March 17 = 80,894
March 18 = 80,928
March 19 = 80,967
March 20 = 81,008
March 17 = 16,169
March 18 = 17,361
March 19 = 18,407
March 20 = 19,644
March 17 = 8,320
March 18 = 8,413
March 19 = 8,565
March 20 = 8,652
March 17 = 2,742
March 18 = 3,115
March 19 = 4,222
March 20 = 5,615
The countries where the new cases on March 22nd were the highest ratio to all existing cases were as follows, with that ratio being indicated here in parentheses, and the current total # of cases then being shown after that, are
Turkey (30%) 947
Luxembourg (28%) 484
U.S. (27%) 26,685
Pakistan (22%) 645
UK (21%) 5,018
Poland (21%) 536
Portugal (20%) 1,280
Israel (20%) 883
Chile (19%) 537
Switzerland (18%) 6,863
Netherlands (18%) 3,631
So, right now, those are the countries with the most dangerous rates of increase in coronavirus-19 cases. The situation is currently the worst in three countries: Turkey, Luxembourg, and U.S.
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.
