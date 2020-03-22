in Links, Latest

We Are Being Played

Who exactly is handling the Corona Virus Task Force in the US?
I look in to the back ground of Debra Birx which leads us to PEPFAR, which leads us to Bono and Bill Gates and the swampy depths of the Frankenstein Medical Industrial Complex. It’s GLOBAL.

Eric Zuesse
Member
Eric Zuesse

This article is just a link to a 45-minute video by a crank who wanders all over the place with zero documentation and loads of assumptions and shouldn’t even have been included or linked-to from The Duran.

March 22, 2020
Measure twice, cut once
Guest
Measure twice, cut once

We’re being ‘played’ in so many ways that I suspect when an article crops up titled ‘We’re being played’ that it could very well be a New Knowledge, Integrity Initiative or similar disinformation squad at work watering down the gin, even suggesting it’s laced with methanol and infected bat guano. Could even be s similar useful idiot, like that Wikipedia Philip Cross character at work here.

Yes, it’s come to that.

March 22, 2020

