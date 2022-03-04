The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Dr. Steve Turley gave an excellent video piece showing what for me was the very first detailed, intellectually honest military take on the war in Ukraine that I have seen since the war began on February 24th. Speaking is retired Colonel Douglas MacGregor, who gives a stunning (and refreshing) assessment on the situation that is unfolding less than six hundred miles south of me.

After noting his video, I found more and want to repost them. They say essentially the same thing but with different levels of detail.

This video below is with jerky framing, possibly to keep YouTube censors from blocking it or finding it. However, it is FULL version of the interview that Dr. Steve excerpted for his video and analysis piece.

And another, longer segment, with Tucker’s lede to set the table.

After the disgusting “bow to Ukraine” orgy Fox News indulged in for the last week, it is good to discover there are a few bits of real reporting taking place. It might just save a lot of trouble in the long run.

