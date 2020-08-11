in Latest, Video

Chicago Looted By Black Lives Matter… AGAIN! But Why?

Chicago, Illinois was looted yet again by rioters under the guise of a Black Lives Matter “protest” after a police-involved shooting of a 20-year-old gangbanger.  A local reporter incorrectly claimed that the person shot by police was a 15-year-old innocent boy.  Maybe she confused the active gang member with an innocent black youth killed on the streets by an active gang banger.  Either way, the shooting was used as an excuse to loot over 200 stores in Downtown Chicago.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Black Lives MatterChicagoAnthony Brian Logan

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Massive Pro-Police and #WalkAway Rallies SURGE Across the Nation as Conservative America RISES UP!!!