The Leaked BLM School Materials Are Insane

A series of #BlackLivesMatter school materials were leaked to the internet recently, so I decided to take a look. As expected, it contains a programme to indoctrinate kids of all ages into the #woke #cult with openly postmodern agitprop.
PUBLIC SCHOOL — BRAINWASH FOR CLASS SLAVERY
Purpose of public school in Empire USA, is to teach the 25% of society known as the educated middle-class how to function as slave drivers over the laboring-class, the 50% working-poor.
For the 51% most wealth created USA, has always hoarded all of the land, wealth and healthcare, has always been most careful to have sufficient legalized killers to establish a terrorizing police state, and public school is the lubricant that makes it all happen.
Everything this video claims that Black Lives Matter is doing to children, this is exactly what public school has been doing since 1776 to poor laboring-class children. For not by accident do the 51% most wealthy, the voting majority, hoard all the land, wealth, political power and healthcare.
Credit goes to Akkad Daily, aka Sargon of Akkad, aka Carl Benjamin. The materials are standard Open Democracy/Endowment for Democracy fare. Here is an example: "Youth Activist FellowshipsThe Soros Justice Youth Activist Fellowships, in partnership with the Open Society Youth Exchange, support outstanding individuals aged 18 to 25 to take on projects of their own design that address some aspect of the U.S. criminal justice system. Projects can range from public education and training to grassroots organizing and policy advocacy to social media campaigns and other forms of creative communications. Youth Activist Fellowships must be undertaken in partnership with a…