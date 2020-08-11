Massive Pro-Police and #WalkAway Rallies SURGE Across the Nation as Conservative America RISES UP!!!

Massive Pro-Police and #WalkAway Rallies SWEEP Across the Nation over the weekend as Conservative America stands up to the left-wing rot threatening our country! In this video, we’re going to look at all the Back the Blue and Walk Away rallies that were held across America, celebrating our nation and law-enforcement, and how they demonstrate that the optimistic pro-America vision of conservatives promises to shine right into November; you’re not going to want to miss this!
