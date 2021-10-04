The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Chasing the Rainbow: The Pandora Papers and the Unending Quest for Putin’s Non-Existent Billions
Pandora papers reveal hidden riches of Putin’s inner circle
In September 2003, a secret transaction took place. The location was Monaco, a tax haven associated with the international rich. Specifically, an exclusive block just beneath its lavish casino. An apartment changed hands. A local notary signed the deal. Purchase price: €3.6m (£3.1m).
Is Putin behind the leaking of the Panama Papers?
This article first appeared on the Brookings Institution site. The “Panama Papers.” Does this strike anyone else as a very fishy story? It’s like something out of a cheap spy movie. In early 2015, “John Doe” sends (out of the blue) an email to the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung ( SZ), offering 11.5 million documents from a Panamanian law firm relating to offshore shell companies.
