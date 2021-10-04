in Latest, Video

US Defies China on Taiwan, Calls China’s Actions ‘Provocative’, Taiwan ‘Democratic Ally’

US Defies China on Taiwan, Calls China’s Actions ‘Provocative’, Taiwan ‘Democratic Ally’
Increasing People’s Republic of China Military Pressure Against Taiwan Undermines Regional Peace and Stability – United States Department of State

Increasing People’s Republic of China Military Pressure Against Taiwan Undermines Regional Peace and Stability – United States Department of State

The United States is very concerned by the People’s Republic of China’s provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability. We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan. We have an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Alexander Mercouris

