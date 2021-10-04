The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Rumour has it, China is now operating Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase
China is occupying Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase! India’s increased tension
Kabul: After the US Army withdrew from Afghanistan, the Taliban have once again completely occupied Afghanistan. 20 years ago in Afghanistan, the US Army had prepared its largest base in Bagram Airport with the intention of expelling the Taliban. With the withdrawal of its troops in July, the US also completely evacuated Bagram Air Base.
US-abandoned Bagram base reportedly operational for first time in two months, as rumors swirl of Chinese military presence
Bagram Airfield, once the linchpin of the US-led NATO mission in Afghanistan, is said to be powered and serving planes again. A foreign force is rumored to be involved, with fingers pointed at China, which denied eyeing the base. A photo shared on social media purportedly shows the base on Sunday night with its floodlights on.
