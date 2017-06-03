CCTV footage of deadly Manila attack emerges

The deranged killer is shown attempting to rob a casino at a Manila leisure centre.

Authorities in Philippines have released closed circuit television footage of the criminal who attacked a leisure centre in Manila, next to the Philippine capital’s international airport.

The footage shows a deranged man with a large automatic weapon attempting to rob the casino portion of the leisure centre.

The man does not appear to be affiliated with any ISIS related group, although ISIS have eerily claimed responsibility for an attack which has left nearly 40 people dead. This at minimum, demonstrates a desire of ISIS to carry out attacks throughout Philippines beyond the southern island of Mindanao.