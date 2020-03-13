Canada's First Lady Tests Positive For The Coronavirus: Live Updates

She and the Prime Minister will be self-isolating for 14 days.
- Scott Gottlieb says US can still avoid “Italy-like” outcome
- Cuomo closes Broadway, bans all events in NY with over 500 ppl, reduces venue max capacity by 50%
- NCAA cancels ‘March Madness’
- F1 Australia Grand Prix to be held without crowd
- Trump Campaign tells employees to work from home through Monday
- Maryland & Ohio cancel school
- Dr. Fauci appears to endorse European travel ban
- Spain, Italy ban short selling
- Charles Barkley to self-quarantine
- UK reports 2 more deaths
- NYC declares state of emergency
- Cali bans gatherings with more than 250 ppl
- China sending a medical team and equipment to Italy
- Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for Covid-19
- Disney closes park in Anaheim
- American Air confirms pilot tested positive for Covid-19
- Italy closes Catholic churches
- NBA player apologizes for making light of virus
- Trudeau and wife to self-quarantine after wife reports flu-like symptoms
- France death toll climbs to 61
- Houston closes schools until end of the month
- Spain death toll climbs to 86
- Ohio bans gatherings with more than 100 ppl after confirming 5th case
- Gabon, Ghana confirm first cases of the virus
- PA. Gov. Tom Wolf shuts down much of Montgomery County
- 2nd Utah Jazz player tests positive
- Slovakia closes all borders, international airports
- NJ cutting off nightclub liquor sales after 10pm
- Deaths in Italy above 1,000
- NHL “pauses” play
- MLB will delay start to 2020 season by 2 weeks
- Chelsea Football Club player Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive
- Dr. Fauci says test shortage is major government ‘failing’
- Rick Scott 2nd Senator to self-quarantine over virus
- Senate cancels recess, will stay open next week
- Reporter claims Gobert was careless in the locker room
- Premier league to hold emergency talks Friday as clubs push to suspend play
- 2020 champions league tournament postponed until next year
- US Major League soccer suspends play
- Trump says we may need to extend travel ban
- Reports claim once again that Merkel is ready to whip out the checkbook
- Goldman asks workers in NY to work from home in ‘staggered shifts’
- EU officials condemned Trump’s travel ban
- Trump says ‘markets are going to be fine’
- Spain has approved a €2.8 billion rescue package
- Olympic torch lit in front of just 100 spectators
- La Liga suspends season after Real Madrid player tests positive
- 3 F1 racers quarantined
- Blackstone advises portfolio companies to draw down revolving credit lines
- NHL rumored to be planning a league play suspension as playoffs begin
- Passenger on JetBlue flight from NY to FLA tests positive for virus
- Spanish cabinet being tested for coronavirus
- Scandinavia begins shuttering schools
- Iran reaches out to 3 million Iranians who may have been infected
- Market participants wary of dissipating bond market liquidity
- Global deaths pass 4,600
Update (2230ET): A few hours ago, we reported that PM Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, had gone into self-quarantine after his wife had exhibited symptoms of the virus after visiting London recently.
