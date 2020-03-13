in Links, Latest

Canada's First Lady Tests Positive For The Coronavirus: Live Updates

She and the Prime Minister will be self-isolating for 14 days.

  • Scott Gottlieb says US can still avoid “Italy-like” outcome
  • Cuomo closes Broadway, bans all events in NY with over 500 ppl, reduces venue max capacity by 50%
  • NCAA cancels ‘March Madness’
  • F1 Australia Grand Prix to be held without crowd
  • Trump Campaign tells employees to work from home through Monday
  • Maryland & Ohio cancel school
  • Dr. Fauci appears to endorse European travel ban
  • Spain, Italy ban short selling
  • Charles Barkley to self-quarantine
  • UK reports 2 more deaths
  • NYC declares state of emergency
  • Cali bans gatherings with more than 250 ppl
  • China sending a medical team and equipment to Italy
  • Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for Covid-19
  • Disney closes park in Anaheim
  • American Air confirms pilot tested positive for Covid-19
  • Italy closes Catholic churches
  • NBA player apologizes for making light of virus
  • Trudeau and wife to self-quarantine after wife reports flu-like symptoms
  • France death toll climbs to 61
  • Houston closes schools until end of the month
  • Spain death toll climbs to 86
  • Ohio bans gatherings with more than 100 ppl after confirming 5th case
  • Gabon, Ghana confirm first cases of the virus
  • PA. Gov. Tom Wolf shuts down much of Montgomery County
  • 2nd Utah Jazz player tests positive
  • Slovakia closes all borders, international airports
  • NJ cutting off nightclub liquor sales after 10pm
  • Deaths in Italy above 1,000
  • NHL “pauses” play
  • MLB will delay start to 2020 season by 2 weeks
  • Chelsea Football Club player Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive
  • Dr. Fauci says test shortage is major government ‘failing’
  • Rick Scott 2nd Senator to self-quarantine over virus
  • Senate cancels recess, will stay open next week
  • Reporter claims Gobert was careless in the locker room
  • Premier league to hold emergency talks Friday as clubs push to suspend play
  • 2020 champions league tournament postponed until next year
  • US Major League soccer suspends play
  • Trump says we may need to extend travel ban
  • Reports claim once again that Merkel is ready to whip out the checkbook
  • Goldman asks workers in NY to work from home in ‘staggered shifts’
  • EU officials condemned Trump’s travel ban
  • Trump says ‘markets are going to be fine’
  • Spain has approved a €2.8 billion rescue package
  • Olympic torch lit in front of just 100 spectators
  • La Liga suspends season after Real Madrid player tests positive
  • 3 F1 racers quarantined
  • Blackstone advises portfolio companies to draw down revolving credit lines
  • NHL rumored to be planning a league play suspension as playoffs begin
  • Passenger on JetBlue flight from NY to FLA tests positive for virus
  • Spanish cabinet being tested for coronavirus
  • Scandinavia begins shuttering schools
  • Iran reaches out to 3 million Iranians who may have been infected
  • Market participants wary of dissipating bond market liquidity
  • Global deaths pass 4,600

Update (2230ET): A few hours ago, we reported that PM Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, had gone into self-quarantine after his wife had exhibited symptoms of the virus after visiting London recently.

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/eu-leaders-slam-trumps-unliteral-travel-ban-global-outbreak-death-toll-passes-4500

