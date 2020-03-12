Erdogan has complete MELTDOWN, lashes out at Greece for protecting borders (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan childish tirade against Greece, by stating that Greek security forces are behaving like Nazis, as they protect the Greek and EU border against Turkish trained and coached migrants trying to cross over.
Turkey’s foreign minister has doubled down on Ankara’s claim that Greece is using Nazi-like tactics against migrants, tweeting a widely-cited NY Times article at his Greek counterpart. Athens insists the article is untrue.
Mevlut Cavusoglu appeared to be unmoved by Athens’ condemnation of remarks made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who compared Greece’s treatment of migrants to atrocities carried out by Nazi Germany.
Have you seen this @NikosDendias?https://t.co/Gs3HSCa0Ob https://t.co/dwyk16H3c7
— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) March 11, 2020
The senior Turkish diplomat tweeted at Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in which he included a New York Times article alleging that Greece abuses migrants. “Have you seen this?” Cavusoglu wrote.
Dendias had earlier shared a statement describing Erdogan’s comments as “sad” and “unfortunate.” Cavusoglu’s message included a link to a New York Times article which alleged that Greece operated “black sites” where migrants faced abused and humiliation.
According to the paper, migrants trying to enter Greece have been captured, stripped of their belongings, beaten and returned to Turkey without due process.
The Greek government has denied the article’s accusations, and said that efforts to paint their treatment of migrants massing on the border as inhumane is nothing more than “spreading of fake news.”
The Turks are jealous that Greece is part of Europe and the EU, while Turkey is not part of Europe and will never be admitted into the European Union. The Turks have illusions of grandeur, which is in reality the same as an inferiority complex. How can a civilized nation have such a screeching madman as President? On the photo, Erdogan looks like he is exploding. Will he have a heart attack soon? He is truly one of the nuttiest Presidents in the world.
Erdogan Drama Queen ! Erdogan and Turkey have yet to make any attempt at atonement for the Armenian genocide, after over 100 years. For him to liken anyone to the Nazis is obscene.
Madame Merkel loves Erdogan but the German people do not like him. They composed a satirical song about him: