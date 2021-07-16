British Rock Star Richard Ashcroft says NO to “Government Experiment” concert
****News Topic 482*****
British Rock Star Refuses To Be Part Of “Government Experiment” Festival
British Rock Star Refuses To Be Part Of “Government Experiment” Festival
Police in Manchester arrived at a 12-year-old girl’s home in a riot van to check that she was ‘self-isolating’, an action that led the girl to fear she was about to be arrested. “Officers visited the home of Kathryn Crook in Middleton, Greater Manchester, to check that Charlotte, 12, was adhering to Covid guidance after catching the virus,” reports the Daily Mail.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Compare with Springsteen…love the music Am I the Only One? Thanks Ashcroft for having the courage to stand up!
Thank you, Richard Ashcroft, for standing up for principle. The word NO, nein, niet, hayir, yok, etc. has always been one of the most important words in any language. Today, this word has become THE most important word in our vocabulary. Comparing today’s passport requirement as the door to success to the Hollywood casting couch is quite apt, strange as that may sound. When I attempt to imagine how I would choose IF faced with a choice between Harvey Weinstein (yuk) or DNA altering injections that have killed and disabled thousands and we don’t know yet the long term damages… Read more »