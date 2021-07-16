in Latest, Video

Ukraine Rocked By Resignation of Interior Minister Amidst Talk of Coup

Ukraine’s interior minister resigned fearing another coup in the country, says lawmaker

KIEV, July 14. /TASS/. Mass protests of those dissatisfied with the policy of current Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky await the country in the fall, which gives former president Pyotr Poroshenko a chance to organize a new coup d’etat, which is what caused Ukrainian Interior Minister Arseny Avakov to resign, a member of the Opposition Platform – For Life party in the Ukrainian parliament Ilya Kiva stated on Wednesday.

Alexander Mercouris

Machiavellian Machinations R US
Machiavellian Machinations R US
July 16, 2021

Terrible – I’m almost inclined to feel sorry for those patriotic neo-nazis, losing such an advocate. No doubt it was all a plan for NATO to replace him with a less outspoken and more compliant neo-nazi.

Franz Beckenbauer
Franz Beckenbauer
July 16, 2021

Avakov is a very cunning person. And he definitely has very “personal” reasons to resign: he loves his life. He’ll be out kf ukraine in no time.

As i’ve written on this site: tnings on the ground in ukraine have moved much further much faster than any of the western “analysts” understand. President putin’s article was akin to an atomic bomb for the clown’s crowd and the thugs like Avakov.

Russkyi mir.

Pondering Soul
Pondering Soul
Reply to  Franz Beckenbauer
July 16, 2021

Is there anything that mainstream ‘western analysts’ really understand?

Franz Beckenbauer
Franz Beckenbauer
Reply to  Pondering Soul
July 16, 2021

Not when it comes to the slavic soul. They did not understand why Nazi germany could be stopped in brest in belarus. They do not understand why russia is the only country in the world that was always a world power. They do not understand how russians could get through the sanctions and come out even stronger. They look at economics, numbers, politics but they do not understand jn the least what really counts for a slavic person. They are too cynical and spoiled by modernity and critical theory.

