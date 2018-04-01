in Latest, News, Video

Brilliant Paul Joseph Watson video exposes fake news media warning about fake news

Paul Joseph Watson shows fake news talking about fake news.

645 Views

Fake news media warning viewers about believing fake news. This is propaganda at its finest.

Paul Joseph Watson shows how mainstream media outlets are spitting out the same canned rhetoric about fake news, warning viewers to trust them and not the other fake news media.

In the video tweet below mainstream media news outlets share the exact same message about fake news, claiming that you have to listen to them, because they don’t share fake news…

The Duran
EUR
Buy us a coffee ☕
Every Dollar, Pound and Euro you send us helps our publication stay active, reach more people and to continue to shed light on the social-political issues of our time.

Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media?

As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light.

Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.

Advertisements

What do you think?

6 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 6

Upvotes: 6

Upvotes percentage: 100.000000%

Downvotes: 0

Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%

fake newsPaul Joseph Watson

Leave a Reply

Loading…

Say hello to the Petroyuan

Erdogan recites an Islamic prayer inside the Agia Sophia on Easter week