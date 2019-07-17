BREXIT battle in UK court: Has the UK already left the EU? (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris the Robin Tilbrook – English Democrats Brexit court battle that has now moved on to the appeal process.

Tilbrook and his team of legal experts argue that the UK has effectively left the European Union on March 29th 2019, and the October 31st extension granted by Brussels in order to work out some an amended Brexit deal is null and invalid.

Via Express UK…

BREXITEER Robin Tilbrook has appealed a court ruling over the rejection of his case against the Government claiming Britain has already left the European Union, vowing to do “everything possible to win”.

The legal argument from the English Democrats chairman focuses on Theresa May not having the legal power to delay Brexit past the original deadline of March 29. Mr Tilbrook has argued although the outgoing Prime Minister had the power to begin Britain’s two-year withdrawal process from the European Union, she in fact did not have the power to amend it. He claims this means the extension granted by Brussels until October 31 is null and invalid, and Britain actually left the EU on March 29.

But a letter dated June 19 from HM Courts & Tribunals Service sent to Mr Tilbrook read: “Permission to apply for judicial review has been refused and that refusal is enclosed.”

The letter adds “the application was considered to be totally without merit” and sets out the reasons for the case being refused.

Part of it says: “Parliament plainly intended, by s20 (3) and (4) of the 2018 Act, that the definition of ‘exit day’ could be amended in the manner prescribed in the circumstances which developed, namely agreement between the UK and the EU to extend the period as envisaged by Article 50(3).

“Exit day” was unarguably amended lawfully, initially to 22nd May or 11th April 2019 and subsequently to 31st October 2019, by statutory instrument pursuant to s.20(4) of the 2018 Act.

“Furthermore the terms of s.1 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2019 confirm that Parliament lawfully authorised the Prime Minister to seek from the EU the extension to 31st October 2019 effected by the statutory instrument laid before Parliament at 4.15pm on 11th April 2019.”

But Mr Tilbrook has remained unmoved, with his ‘Ground of Appeal’ being: “The learned judge erred in law by finding that it was unarguable that there was not a Prerogative or a statutory power to agree to an extension of the period between notification and withdrawal of a Member State by Article 50 of the TEU.”

He has recruited Anthony Speaight QC to his legal team, and according to Mr Tilbrook, the leading barrister is confident he still has a strong case to proceed with.

Mr Tilbrook told Express.co.uk: “The finding against our case is totally bizarre because the team of leading barristers I have been working with have always said we should win this.

“This isn’t a setback for us because we truly believe we have a sustainable and winning argument, and I don’t feel the Government’s defence is very strong at all.

“We are still confident of getting this to the High Court and will do everything possible to win.”

Mr Tilbrook expects to receive a decision on his appeal within weeks and if successful, could make it to court in either September or October.

He added the Court of Appeal could hear the case themselves, or may still grant permission for it to be heard in the High Court.

In May, Mr Tilbrook told Express.co.uk he was “80-90 percent sure of success” in proving Britain had left the European Union in the court case against the Government – claiming “there isn’t a legal professional I haven’t spoken to who doesn’t think we can win”.

The English Democrats chairman told Express.co.uk: “Government lawyers have tried to rubbish our case, but I’ve not had any legal professional tell me we haven’t got an excellent chance of succeeding.”

Mr Tilbrook’s legal challenge is similar to Gina Miller’s high-profile court battle against the Government in 2016, when she challenged its authority to implement Brexit without approval from Parliament.

Both the High Court and Supreme Court found in her favour, forcing MPs to vote on the former start of the Brexit process.