The US-UK special relationship, is it policy fact of fiction? (Video)
RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran's Alex Christoforou examine the decades long claim that the United States and the United Kingdom had (and continue to have) a special relationship.
“Are Yanks and Brits Going Their Separate Ways?” authored by Patrick Buchanan…
When Sir Kim Darroch’s secret cable to London was leaked to the Daily Mail, wherein he called the Trump administration “dysfunctional…unpredictable…faction-riven…diplomatically clumsy and inept,” the odds on his survival as UK ambassador plummeted.
When President Donald Trump’s tweeted retort called Darroch “wacky,” a “stupid guy,” and a “pompous fool” who had been “foisted on the US,” the countdown to the end began.
The fatal blow came when, in a debate with his rival for prime minister, Boris Johnson, who will likely replace Theresa May before the end of July, left Darroch twisting in the wind.
It’s a very bad week for the British Foreign Office when one of its principal diplomats is declared virtually persona non grata in a country that is Great Britain’s foremost ally. All the goodwill from Trump’s state visit in June was torched in 72 hours.
Still, Darroch’s departure is far from the most egregious or grave episode of a leaked missive in U.S. diplomatic history.
In December 1897, Spanish ambassador Enrique Dupuy de Lome sent a letter to a friend in Cuba describing President William McKinley as “weak and catering to the rabble…a low politician who desires…to stand well with the jingos of his party.”
The De Lome letter fell into the hands of Cuban rebels who ensured that it was leaked to the U.S. secretary of state. New York Journal owner William Randolph Hearst published the letter on February 9, 1898, under the flaming headline: “Worst Insult to the United States in Its History.”
Americans were outraged, McKinley demanded an apology, and the Spanish ambassador resigned. Coming six days before the battleship USS Maine blew up in Havana harbor, the De Lome letter helped to push America into a war with Spain that McKinley had not wanted.
On March 1, 1917, headlines erupted with news of a secret cable from German Foreign Minister Arthur Zimmermann to his minister in Mexico City. The minister was instructed to offer Mexico a return of “lost territories in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona,” should war break out with the United States and Mexico enter the war on the side of Germany.
British intelligence had intercepted the “Zimmermann telegram” and helpfully made it public. Americans were enraged. Six weeks later, we were at war with the Kaiser’s Germany.
Sir Kim’s cable, which caused his resignation, was not of that caliber. Yet the “special relationship” between the United States and Great Britain is no longer what it was during the 20th century.
Back in the 19th century, there was no special relationship, but almost a special hostility. The United States declared war on Great Britain in 1812, and the British arrived in 1814 to burn down the Capitol and the White House and all the major public buildings in the city.
General Andrew Jackson settled accounts in New Orleans in 1815.
During the Civil War, the British tilted to the Confederacy and built the legendary raider CSS Alabama that wrought devastation on Union shipping before being sunk off Cherbourg in 1864.
We almost went to war with Britain in 1895, when Grover Cleveland and Secretary of State Richard Olney brashly intruded in a border dispute between British Guiana and Venezuela, and Lord Salisbury told us to butt out. “I rather hope that the fight will come soon,” yelped Theodore Roosevelt.
Cooler heads prevailed and Britain’s Arthur Balfour said the time would come when a statesman even greater than Monroe “will lay down the doctrine that between English-speaking peoples, war is impossible.”
So it came to be in the 20th century.
In 1917 and 1941, America came to the rescue of a Britain that had declared war first on the Kaiser’s Germany and then on Hitler’s. During 45 years of the Cold War, America had no stronger or more reliable ally.
But the world has changed in the post-Cold War era, and even more so for Britain than for the United States.
Among London’s elites today, many see their future in the European Union. U.S. trade with Britain is far less than its trade with Canada, Mexico, China, or Japan. Britain’s economy is a diminished share of the world economy. The British Empire upon which the sun never set, holding a fifth of the world’s territory and people, has been history for over half a century. The U.S. population is now five times that of Great Britain. And London is as much a Third World city as it is an English city.
Scores of thousands of Americans and Brits are no longer standing together on the Elbe river across from the Red Army, which no longer exists, as the Soviet Union no longer exist.
Yet in terms of language, culture, ethnicity, history, and geography, America has no more natural ally across the sea. And the unfortunate circumstances of Sir Kim’s departure do not cancel out that American interest.
Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever. To find out more about Patrick Buchanan and read features by other Creators writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators website at www.creators.com.
It’s fact. A textbook case of synergy. The UK uses the US as their means to retain a supremacists’ notion of influence in the world and the US uses the UK to buttress their own notions of supremacy as a ‘staunch ally and proxy as needed, no matter what’ and also to undermine any emerging intransigence within the EU.
Yes, the US is a continuation of UK imperialism, so what you say is true.
It’s what the Saker labels as AngloZionism. I’m not terribly fond of the term because it implies more US economic power to WASPs than there is in fact, but it’s essentially accurate…..with that third element of influence, Israel – that melded with the WASP element (Bush family is a good example) sometime after WWII, that originally melded with the Brits, after throwing off their yoke in 1776, but not entirely. PS: I have a friend who lives in Austria. He tells me that Europeans are getting sick and tired of America trying to dictate terms to them. His company does… Read more »
Prime-minister Disraeli convinced the Royal family to adopt circumcision.
What more proof do we need that the top positions in the Anglo-American empire are occupied by dangerous Zionists?
Well, I myself am circumcised because in my day, it was considered a health issue. The funny part is, I didn’t even know it until late in life, when I asked my parents for some unknown reason.
It might be a “fact” at the level of Westminster, but it’s a fiction as far as the majority of the British population is concerned. Canada is said to be the biggest trading partner of the U$, but a recent survey shows that 53% of Canadians don’t like the U$, and their opinion of Trump is even less sympathetic.
I think Lavelle has it all wrong. The “special relationhip” is first and foremost a relationship between top British and American oligarchs, between the City of London and Wall Street, and between British aristocracy and Anglophile Americans in top positions. Lavelle never mentions the City of London. The City of London owns the U.K. and all its politicians, and it is actually the senior partner in the U.S. U.K transnational oligarchy. The Churchillians in the Truman administration were responsible for turning FDR’s United States into the imperialist country it is today. It was the Churchillians who started the Cold War… Read more »
The British tried three times to regain their American colonies (The U.S.) by military means. The third time was the Civil War, in which England and France ,working together, planned to Invade the U.S. from Mexico and Canada after the Union army was sufficiently weakened by the conflict. So England was definitely an enemy of the U.S. until the 20th century. All this changed due to the secret efforts of the Illuminati British Roundtable which had the goal of peacefully returning the U.S. to British control. This Roundtable can be credited with creating the “special relationship” between the U.S. and… Read more »