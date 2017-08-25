in Latest, News

BREAKING: Shi’a Mosque attacked in Kabul

The attack comes less than a week after the US President announced a troop surge in Afghanistan.

A large explosion has occurred at the Imam Zaman Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital. The blast was followed by reports of intense gunfire.

The mosque was stormed by gunmen during Friday prayers.

This attack is a testament to the fact  that tensions in Afghanistan have already increased in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s announcement to send further troops to the country to target Taliban fighters as well as the ISIS insurgency in the country which targets both government forces, Taliban forces and unaligned tribal militias.

No group has claimed responsibility for the assault as of 13.00 Moscow time on 25 August.

